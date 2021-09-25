Lil Duval Blasts Asks Industry Peers To Keep The Same Energy With Street And Mainstream Art

It’s no secret that Lil Duval will tell it like it is. The comedian has a certain charm for ripping subjects apart on his Twitter and Instagram accounts. From relationships with women to politics and cultural habits, Lil Duval has no hold on what his daily subject matter looks like. On Friday, the entertainer decided to use his platform to address industry peers who only support mainstream art.

Lil Duval put the spotlight on everyone who attended 50 Cent’s “BMF” premiere on Thursday. This list includes LaLa, Snoop Dogg, Monica and Kandi Burress to name a few. He was in attendance himself and noticed a major difference between the guest lists of the two similar events. He took to Instagram to draw a comparison between Thursday night’s premiere and one he attended earlier this week for Boosie’s biopic “My Struggle.”

“Every celeb you can think of was at BMF premiere,” Lil Duval wrote in an Instagram caption. “But at @hesbackagain2021 premiere I only saw @qcmceo_p, @troublemmb, and @iamdesibanks.”

He continued on to say: all I’m saying is we gotta support the streets the same way we support the mainstream stuff. Especially in the south. Cuz they really don’t f*k wit us they just deal wit us.

As you may already know, Boosie released an independent biopic titled “My Struggle” on Friday, September 24 — the same day as Lil Duval’s blast. The film features the rapper’s life story from childhood to stardom. It can be streamed on its own website for just $19.99. Fans can expect to see faces like Boosie playing himself, YFN Lucci and Quando Rondo.

“From the bottoms, straight into the pantheon of legendary rappers,” the movie description says. “Boosie Badazz reminds us that the American Dream is alive and well. Through this autobiographic feature length film we explore the people, places, and portions of Boosie’s life most formative. Through the lens of the legendary creator himself. We peer through the veil, and into the heart of a man; unhinged, and unwavering in his pursuit of greatness.”

