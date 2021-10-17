Lil Durk Promotes India Royale’s Cosmetic Line On Nicki Minaj’s Instagram Live 

Lil Durk makes sure to let it be known that he loves and supports his lady India Royale. Whether it’s on his platform, or the platform of another major artist, Durk is going to make sure everyone is aware of India’s business venture.

Late Thursday, Lil Durk joined Nicki Minaj on her Instagram live, and he made sure to let Nicki know that his boo is out here doing her thing within the beauty industry. Before connecting on live with Nicki, he commented and said, “I’m gone send you some of India cosmetics ima say it first.”

Once connected with Nicki on her live, he proceeded to let everyone know that he fully supports his lady and described a few of her products to Nicki. One product being a lip gloss named “Smurk” (one of Durk’s nicknames) that she dropped on Valentine’s Day.

Nicki continued to ask Durk a few questions about his relationship with India. And when he spoke about some of the qualities that he loves about India, he said, “She respects herself as a woman,” and mentioned loyalty as another characteristic that he admires.

Durk also took time to shoutout India’s business during his verse on Drake’s song “In The Bible,” which appears on the Certified Lover Boy album.

In his verse, Durk rapped, “India Royale cosmetic/ I’m just promotin’ my b*tch/ Drake song do a billion streams for sure, I’m just promotin’ her sh*t.”

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

