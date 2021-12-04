Roommates, Lil Baby was all smiles as he recently showed up to give ex-girlfriend Jayda Cheaves some support at her recent Pretty Little Thing launch party! Following the recent rumors that he is dating Saweetie, Lil Baby was in a good mood while at Jayda Cheaves’ party—where their young son Loyal was also in attendance.

Social media may still be running with the rumors and allegations that Lil Baby and Saweetie are hip hop’s latest power couple—but he apparently has other things on his mind…which include supporting his ex-girlfriend Jayda Cheaves.

As she celebrated the launch of her new clothing collection with Pretty Little Thing, Jayda Cheaves was surrounded by dozens of her close friends and Lil Baby was among the guests on hand to congratulate her.

As we previously reported late last month, Saweetie snapped a mirror selfie that captured her sitting on the lap of a mystery man. Almost immediately, social media exploded with fans giving their theories on who the partially hidden person could be.

Lil Baby recently wore dark pants and black shoes that match those seen on Saweetie’s mystery boo. A Facebook post circulated with the caption “It’s only a handful of real ones, people be corny,” with a photo and a video of Lil Baby showing off his drip in a mirror.

The video’s caption read “It’s a cold cold world.” As expected, social media users put two and two together–down to the accents on the shoes and pants. The side-by-side comparison quickly went viral, as fans were convinced that they solved the mystery, however Saweetie and Lil Baby have not confirmed nor denied the rumors that they’re dating.

The post Lil Baby Shows Up To Support Jayda Cheaves On The Launch Of Her New Clothing Collection appeared first on The Shade Room.