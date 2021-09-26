Lil Baby Sends Jayda Cheaves A Sweet Message For Her 24th Birthday

Jayda Cheaves is in Jamacia turning up with her friends in celebration of her 24th birthday. The birthday love for her flooded social media on Saturday, however, there was one special birthday message that captured everyone’s attention.

Saturday night, Lil Baby took the time to wish Jayday a Happy Birthday before his show in Oakland. He shared a photo of Jayda and said, “Happy Birthday Ms. Jayda Cheaves!! Prada U!! Turn up!! Stay on these b*tches necks!! They can’t f**k wit youuu!! I love u 4 life n wish you many more blessings.”

Ayesha, the mother of Lil Baby’s eldest son, also shared a sweet birthday message to Jayda and said, “I know we’ve had our difference and the media tries to pin us against one another because they live for drama and negative energy, but that stops now! We didn’t start off on the best of terms but since I’ve seen you grow into a mommy as well as a person and bigger influencer in the world! My words and well wishes are coming from a happy truly genuine place and I wish this healing happiness and maturity to you as well. Woman to woman, mother to mother, I commend you, Happy Birthday Jayda.”

