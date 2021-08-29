Lil Baby & Jayda Cheaves Spotted Together During ‘JH-Town Weekend’

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Every year James Harden throws the biggest birthday bash in Houston. This year he held the third annual ‘JH-Town weekend.’ Some of everybody has pulled up for the lineup of events to turn up, including Yung Miami and her crew. Ari Fletcher, Shane Justin, Greg, Jayda Cheaves, and others, to name a few. However, it was who Jayda was spotted with today that turned a few heads.

Earlier today, a video surfaced from one of her fan pages that showed she linked up with the father of her child, Lil Baby. The parents looked very cute and friendly as they came together and struck a quick pose. Baby, who is very close friends with James Harden, has been in town as he is scheduled to perform at a few venues in Houston. As soon as we posted the video, the Roommates couldn’t help but react as Jayda and Baby were wearing similar outfits.

Shortly after the video started making its rounds on Instagram, Baby shared a photo in front of a jet with the caption, “New Contract Big Like I Play Ball, Lil Boy Ain None To Play Wit.” Although the two of them being spotted together does not confirm that they are back in a relationship, people made assumptions in our comment section. “We want single Jayda,” one comment read. If you recall, just last month, Jayda shared her relationship status while on her friend’s Instagram live. As the weekend continues, we’ll be on the lookout for any more spotting of the two and if Baby will gift his BFF anything for his birthday.

So far, James shared a video of an Audemars Piguet diamond watch he received from fellow Houstonian Travis Scott. He also shared his custom car with his logo inside. Roommates, what do yall think of the link-up?

