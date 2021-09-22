Lil Baby Complains Too Few Bras Were Thrown On Stage At Him During Show

Lil Baby is truly living a rockstar lifestyle these days.

The Atlanta rapper is officially on tour and currently making his way to the West Coast but he’s already giving fans a taste of the tour life.

After a recent performance, Lil Baby shared a picture of a pair of bras that presumably were thrown on stage at him during a recent performance.

The picture, which was shared to Baby’s Instagram story, showed a black bra with diamond-studded straps and what appeared to be white lace bralet.

He asked in the photo, “Why I only got two bras tho,” expressing his displeasure with the lack of undergarments thrown at him.

Roommates were quick to answer Lil Baby’s question, whether he expected them to or not, and the overall consensus was that women aren’t throwing bras on stage anymore because they’re too expensive to be replaced.

“Okay whoever threw that Diamond VS bra at him lost their mind that’s like an $80 bra and it’s a good bra!!” one Roommate wrote, with many agreeing with her.

“That’s one of those good VIctoria secret bras he was supposed to throw that back,” another Roommate chimed in.

“That’s [an] expensive bra find the girl and give ts back,” one more said.

Others clowned Lil Baby for trying to appeal to his audience as a sex symbol.

“Only 2? Was he expecting more?,” one Roommate commented.

“I’m trying to figure what sexy song he was performing to even receive these two!” said another.

At the end of the day, last time we checked Lil Baby was a single man! It’s unclear if him and his on-again off-again girlfriend Jayda Cheaves are rekindling the romance or just coparenting, but other than the bras being too expensive, it seems there’s no harm in Lil Baby having some fun on tour with fans.

