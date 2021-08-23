Like Sneakers? Then Check Out These 3 Top Retail Stocks By StockNews

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

With more than half of the U.S. population now fully vaccinated, as consumers return to outdoor fitness and sports activities and in-store shopping, footwear retailers are expected to see a significant growth in sales. Furthermore, robust consumer spending and continued online shopping trends should help the industry outperform the broader market. Therefore, we think fundamentally sound retail footwear stocks Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS), Foot Locker (NYSE:), and Hibbett (HIBB) could soar in price in the near term. Let’s discuss.According to the U.S. Census Bureau, retail sales for May 2021 – July 2021 were up 20.6% year-over-year. While a resurgence in COVID-19 cases could lead to a substantial increase in online shopping, the rapid rollout of vaccines and pent-up demand for in-store shopping should continue to drive brick-and-mortar store sales.

Also, substantial fiscal stimulus has bolstered consumer spending significantly. And because retailers are launching new products and diversifying their portfolios to capitalize on the pent-up demand and consumers’ changing taste and shopping preferences, the retail industry is expected to get a much-needed boost.

As people increasingly leave their homes and participate more in outdoor fitness and sports activities, footwear retailers (among others) are witnessing a rise in demand. Indeed, the global athletic footwear market is projected to grow at a 4.6% CAGR between 2021 – 2026.

