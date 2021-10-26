Lightspeed founder Dax Dasilva’s conservation efforts court next generation of talent and cynicism alike

Those who think that crusading bosses are bad shareholders should take note. Doing good isn’t vanity. It’s now part of the job Photo by Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press files

Article content Lightspeed Commerce Inc. founder Dax Dasilva’s foray into philanthropy last week brought an opportunity to think about the modern CEO’s role in society.

Article content Dasilva on Oct. 19 announced he had created a non-profit organization called Age of Union and seeded it with $40 million to back conservation efforts around the world, including the Nature Conservancy of Canada’s work on the St. Lawrence River and an outfit called JungleKeepers that buys concessions of Peruvian rainforest and runs a ranger program.

Article content “Awareness is no longer enough,” he said in an interview. “All of these projects have changemakers that may be facing an impossible task, but they are doing something hands-on and on the ground.” There are a few ways to think about Dasilva’s initiative. One is simply to take heart that one of Canada’s newest billionaires decided to devote a chunk of his fortune to protecting the natural world at a time when many of his fellow technologists are talking about building the metaverse .

Article content Awareness is no longer enough Dax Dasilva There are sexier ways for the super rich to spend $40 million than cleaning up riverbanks. Some recent examples: a six-bedroom mansion in Dasilva’s hometown of Montreal sold for $18 million last year; a Banksy painting was purchased at a charity sale for US$23.2 million in March; and a Seattle-based startup called DroneSeed Co. raised US$32 million in September with an unspecified contribution from Tobi Lütke, the founder and chief executive of Shopify Inc., Canada’s biggest company by market capitalization and a Lightspeed rival. Even the green movement can take conservation for granted. It is the dull sibling of climate change: they are in the same family, but global warming is the threat that attracts all the press. Henry Paulson, the former U.S. secretary of the treasury and investment banker, puts the annual “biodiversity financing gap” at between US$598 billion and US$824 billion.

Article content “Nature’s benefits are too often regarded as ‘free.’ This is a dangerous path,” he said in an essay in the New York Times on Sept. 30. “It is much less costly to protect and conserve nature than it is to restore it or suffer the consequences of its destruction.” Photo by Christinne Muschi/Bloomberg files Dasilva knows what it’s like on the ground for the changemakers he now backs. He stood in front of the loggers who wanted to clear British Columbia’s Clayoquot Sound of old-growth timber when he was a teenager, and a few years ago he turned Lightspeed’s original headquarters into a fancy gallery and hangout space for Montreal’s LGBTQ community. But he will still have to contend with cynicism. There’s a reason the Conservative, Liberal and New Democratic Party election platforms all pledged to do things that would hurt the rich and powerful. We have it out for the wealthy, and we’ve grown doubtful of their personal agendas. Anyone who has read Winners Take All: The Elite Charade of Changing the World by Anand Giridharadas will have difficulty accepting Dasilva’s charity at face value.

Article content “If all these people at the top are doing all this nice stuff, but, year by year, they are increasing their concentration of wealth and power, their monopolies are getting more monopolistic, their tech companies are becoming more abusive of privacy and democracy, not less, if they’re influence over politics is increasing not decreasing, then what is all this do-gooding doing?” Giridharadas said at an event in Toronto last year that was broadcast by CBC Radio’s Ideas program. Giridharadas contends that the super rich use philanthropy to distract politicians from enacting policies that would really make a difference, because such policies — higher taxes, more aggressive use of antitrust rules, tougher environmental regulations, etc. — would hurt their business interests.

Article content “The more that businesses are able to use local products and folks are able to shop and dine with local brands, that is always better for the environment,” he said. “I feel that we provide technology to the local businesses that run more sustainably because they use less shipping, because they use more local products.” Cynics of the Giridharadas type will take that answer and debate whether Dasilva is sincere or just another elite poseur. If their evaluation seems trivial, consider the role that authenticity plays in modern leadership. I also asked Dasilva why his fellow CEOs and founders should commit some of their personal riches to conservation instead of angel investments, charity auctions and conspicuous consumption. I assumed the answer would be a version of Paulson’s economic impact assessment of biodiversity loss, or maybe an argument for nature as a cure to the burnout epidemic. Instead, he talked about recruitment. “It’s difficult to attract talent and to make people feel a lot of purpose at work,” he said. “This is a way for companies to do good for our common home, Earth, but also to really engage the younger members of their workforces who are really concerned with what’s happening to our planet.” Those who think that crusading bosses are bad shareholders should take note. Doing good isn’t vanity. It’s now part of the job. • Email: kcarmichael@postmedia.com | Twitter:

