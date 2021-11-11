LifeWorks reports Q3.21 results | Financial Post

TORONTO — LifeWorks Inc. (the “Company” or “LifeWorks”) (TSX: LWRK) today reported its financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021 (all amounts are in Canadian dollars, unless noted otherwise).

Comments from president and chief executive officer Stephen Liptrap

“We delivered a solid third quarter that contributed to very strong year-to-date results built on revenue and organic growth on a constant currency basis. We experienced some margin impacts associated with increased counsellor costs, starting in the second quarter, coming out of COVID. In fast-changing and expanding wellbeing markets, where demand is strong and the outlook very good, client interest in our multi-modal, platform approach to employee wellbeing is at an all-time high and reflected in our sales and pipeline. Quarter by quarter we have strengthened our position as a world leader in the total wellbeing space, increasing the lives on our LifeWorks platform, broadening our base of tech-enabled recurring revenues and expanding into high-potential digital health markets where we are uniquely differentiated.”

LifeWorks is a world leader in providing digital and in-person solutions that support the total wellbeing of individuals. We deliver a personalized continuum of care that helps our clients improve the lives of their people and by doing so, improve their business.

