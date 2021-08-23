LifeLabs celebrates 17 students as recipients of its annual Employee Family Scholarship program

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Toronto, Ontario, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LifeLabs is pleased to congratulate its latest recipients of the LifeLabs Family Scholarship Program. Each year, LifeLabs selects the dependent children of employees to help fund their post-secondary education.

“At LifeLabs, we value supporting youth of today and their education for the future,” said Charles Brown, President and CEO of LifeLabs. “That begins by supporting the families and communities around us. We’re so proud and excited to see the children of some of our wonderful team members move on to their post-secondary education for such bright futures. These students are truly talented and have so much potential for fulfilling careers ahead.”

For this year, scholarships were awarded to students who graduated high school in 2020 and 2021, as the program was unfortunately postponed during the 2020 academic year due to COVID-19. The scholarships were awarded based on grades and examples of leadership, extracurricular activities, volunteering, and employment. An additional scholarship was provided from the insurance provider, The Co-operators; an organization that, like LifeLabs, has a long history of giving back to the community and gladly supports this great initiative.

A committee of four LifeLabs employees from British Columbia and Ontario volunteered to review the anonymous applications, before selecting the winners. The committee reviewed what the students shared under the Leadership, Extracurricular, Volunteering and Employment categories. Points were awarded in each category based on sustainability, longevity, effort and hard work.

After reviewing over 70 submissions, 17 students were selected as the scholarship recipients. Among the students, 10 graduates are from Ontario and seven are from B.C. The students are attending post-secondary education in a variety of studies such as:

Motion picture arts

English

Music Technology

Paramedicine

Health Science, Life Sciences,

Biomedical Science, Biomedical Engineering

Biology, Biochemistry

Business & Mathematics

Management & Engineering

Computer Science

Professional Accountancy

Learn more about this year's recipients of the LifeLabs Family Scholarship in this video!

As part of LifeLabs’ mission to building a healthier Canada, making education more accessible for our employees and their families is essential for a successful future.

About LifeLabs

LifeLabs is Canada’s leader in laboratory diagnostic information and health connectivity solutions, leveraging innovative and personalized digital tools that empower customers to live their best life. Our dedicated and talented team of 6,000 employees supports 20 million lab visits and conducts over 100 million laboratory tests annually.

LifeLabs is 100% Canadian-owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans. Learn more at www.lifelabs.com

