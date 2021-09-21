Life Sciences BC Annual Award Ceremony: Building on Excellence

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Life Sciences BC will be celebrating the BC life sciences sector and community at the 23rd Annual Life Sciences BC Awards, presented by FARRIS at 2pm PT on Thursday September 23, 2021. Held virtually, these awards celebrate not only the talented winners but also the individuals, companies, and organizations that together create the vibrant life sciences ecosystem in B.C. This strong and supportive community nurtures talent and innovation, fosters entrepreneurship, and has built a solid foundation of scientific excellence within which the sector continues to grow.

Article content

Our winners this year exemplify the excellence of our community, as do our event sponsors. Without their support, we could not recognise the incredible talent, leadership, and innovation at work in our province. Presenting sponsor, FARRIS LLP has been key to the event’s success since the inception of our annual awards. We’re extremely grateful to all our sponsors and the community for their continuing support.

We thank all of our sponsors for their support this year and invite you to celebrate alongside them and our winners at the virtual gala on Thursday, September 23rd.

Presenting Sponsor: FARRIS LLP Award Sponsors AstraZeneca Genome BC Aurinia Pharmaceuticals U.S., Inc. (Event Supporter) IRICoR BC Securities Commission Janssen Canada Canaccord Genuity MSFHR Chinook Therapeutics Pfizer Canada FARRIS LLP (presenting the Life Sciences Company of the Year award) Providence Health Care & St. Paul’s

Quotes:

Ryan Butt, Director, Partnerships and Events at Life Sciences BC

“Life Sciences BC is extremely grateful for the continuing strong support shown by our sponsors during our annual Awards Event and indeed, throughout the year. Along with our experts on the adjudication committee who select the winners, support by sponsors and community members themselves mean that we are able to celebrate the excellence at work in the life sciences ecosystem in BC.”

Dr. Pascal Spothelfer, President & CEO, Genome British Columbia:

“These awards are a testament to the innovation and resilience of BC’s stellar life sciences cluster,” says Dr. Pascal Spothelfer, President & CEO, Genome British Columbia. “The exceptional efforts made by all awardees have advanced knowledge across a diverse spectrum of hands-on, actionable research, product development and clinical application.”

Allison Gaw, Executive Director of Business Development at Chinook Therapeutics

“As recipient of the 2020 Emerging Life Sciences Company of the Year award, we are thrilled to present the 2021 award to Notch Therapeutics,” said Allison Gaw, Executive Director of Business Development at Chinook Therapeutics. “Within a short span of time, Notch has not onlyassembled a talented team, but also exemplifies the strength of our life sciences community in BC. From one emerging company of the year to another, we extend our warmest congratulations to the Notch Therapeutics team.”