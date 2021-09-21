Life Sciences BC Annual Award Ceremony: Building on Excellence

Article content
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Life Sciences BC will be celebrating the BC life sciences sector and community at the 23rd Annual Life Sciences BC Awards, presented by FARRIS at 2pm PT on Thursday September 23, 2021.Held virtually, these awards celebrate not only the talented winners but also the individuals, companies, and organizations that together create the vibrant life sciences ecosystem in B.C.This strong and supportive community nurtures talent and innovation, fosters entrepreneurship, and has built a solid foundation of scientific excellence within which the sector continues to grow.
Article content
Our winners this year exemplify the excellence of our community, as do our event sponsors. Without their support, we could not recognise the incredible talent, leadership, and innovation at work in our province. Presenting sponsor, FARRIS LLP has been key to the event’s success since the inception of our annual awards. We’re extremely grateful to all our sponsors and the community for their continuing support.
We thank all of our sponsors for their support this year and invite you to celebrate alongside them and our winners at the virtual gala on Thursday, September 23rd.
Presenting Sponsor: FARRIS LLP
Award Sponsors
AstraZeneca
Genome BC
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals U.S., Inc. (Event Supporter)
IRICoR
BC Securities Commission
Janssen Canada
Canaccord Genuity
MSFHR
Chinook Therapeutics
Pfizer Canada
FARRIS LLP (presenting the Life Sciences Company of the Year award)
Providence Health Care & St. Paul’s
Quotes:
Ryan Butt, Director, Partnerships and Events at Life Sciences BC
“Life Sciences BC is extremely grateful for the continuing strong support shown by our sponsors during our annual Awards Event and indeed, throughout the year. Along with our experts on the adjudication committee who select the winners, support by sponsors and community members themselves mean that we are able to celebrate the excellence at work in the life sciences ecosystem in BC.”
Dr. Pascal Spothelfer, President & CEO, Genome British Columbia:
“These awards are a testament to the innovation and resilience of BC’s stellar life sciences cluster,” says Dr. Pascal Spothelfer, President & CEO, Genome British Columbia. “The exceptional efforts made by all awardees have advanced knowledge across a diverse spectrum of hands-on, actionable research, product development and clinical application.”
Allison Gaw, Executive Director of Business Development at Chinook Therapeutics
“As recipient of the 2020 Emerging Life Sciences Company of the Year award, we are thrilled to present the 2021 award to Notch Therapeutics,” said Allison Gaw, Executive Director of Business Development at Chinook Therapeutics. “Within a short span of time, Notch has not onlyassembled a talented team, but also exemplifies the strength of our life sciences community in BC. From one emerging company of the year to another, we extend our warmest congratulations to the Notch Therapeutics team.”
Article content
Hector MacKay-Dunn, Q.C., Senior Partner, Farris LLP
“FARRIS has been privileged to be the founding and presenting sponsor of these Awards for the past 23 years. FARRIS’ long time commitment to the life sciences sector has guided some of the largest and ground breaking financing, commercialization and merger transactions in the industry. My partner James Hatton, Q.C. and I are delighted to add our congratulations to the distinguished recipients of this year’s awards.”
The 2021 Life Sciences BC award winners will be recognized at this year’s 23rd Annual Life Sciences BC Awards, presented by FARRIS, to be held on Zoom at 2pm on September 23, 2021.
Please visit our event page to learn about our winners, sponsors and register for tickets: https://lifesciencesbc.ca/event/23rd-annual-life-sciences-bc-awards/
About Life Sciences BC
Life Sciences BC is a not-for-profit, non-government, industry association that supports and represents the life sciences community of British Columbia through leadership, facilitation of investment and partnering, and promotion of our world-class science and industry.
Life sciences sectors, from biopharmaceuticals and medical technology to digital health and medical devices, are integrated into our organization and all that we do, ensuring that no life sciences sector is working in isolation — and that all sectors come together in a comprehensive, complementary and coordinated fashion.
Throughout the year, Life Sciences BC undertakes numerous programs and projects in support of these sectors. These include public policy initiatives, facilitating linkages between global industry and our local organizations, raising the profile of our industry internationally and thus facilitating investment and global partnering opportunities, and helping nurture economic development in British Columbia through the life sciences industry.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921006144/en/
Contacts
For more information:
Amanda Maxwell
Manager, Marketing and Communications
Phone: 604-669-9909 Ext. 106
Email: amaxwell@lifesciencesbc.ca
#distro