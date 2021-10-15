Life Sciences BC Announces Presenting Companies Pitching at Invest in BC Presented by Lumira Ventures

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Life Sciences British Columbia (LSBC) announces the 31 companies presenting to the 6th annual Invest in BC presented by Lumira Ventures on November 3 and 4, 2021. This virtual conference showcases a broad range of investor-ready BC life sciences companies from the healthcare innovation ecosystem. The companies are seeking investors and strategic partners and have been selected following adjudication by an expert panel of investors. Pitching sessions take place in front of an international audience of more than 250 investors, business leaders and government trade officials registered from over 30 countries on six continents.

Article content

During the two-day online event, entrepreneurs will pitch their companies to secure funding from a wide range of investor stakeholders including angel investors, venture capitalists, corporate venture leaders and funding foundations. These sessions will focus on therapeutics, medical devices, med tech, and digital health. Attendees will also have the opportunity to network through the virtual platform.

Invest in BC presented by Lumira Ventures, is one of LSBC’s investment- and innovation-focused signature events. Throughout the year, LSBC programs and initiatives raise the life sciences profile at home and abroad to encourage investment and global partnering opportunities.

Life Sciences BC would like to thank all our event sponsors (listed below), and gratefully acknowledges the support of Lumira Ventures, our presenting sponsor, and conference partner, adMare Bioinnovations.

Quotes:

“I am thrilled to announce the 2021 BC-based life sciences companies selected to present at the sixth annual Life Sciences BC Invest in BC conference presented by Lumira Ventures. The BC life sciences sector comprises a broad range of companies—from small and emerging to national and global—all with a need for strong and strategic investment and partnerships. This conference will provide the chosen companies with an opportunity to secure investment and new partnerships as they continue to advance their life science innovation products, solutions, and services.”

Wendy Hurlburt, President and CEO of Life Sciences BC

Presenting Companies 4M BioTech HTuO Biosciences SaNOtize AltumView Systems Inc. Mesentech Inc. Sonic Incytes Medical Corp. Axolotl Biosciences Mesintel Therapeutics Inc. Sustained Therapeutics Inc. Azor Biotek INC Microbiome Insights Total Flow Medical Bold Therapeutics Inc. Microbion Corporation Vesalius Cardiovascular Clairvoyant Therapeutics Inc. NanoVation Therapeutics VoxCell BioInnovation Claris Healthcare Inc. NervGen Pharma Corp. XCO Tech Inc. Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals Inc. Oak Bay Biosciences, Inc. YouCount Inc. HeadCheck Health Primary Peptides Inc. Zennea Technologies Inc. Herstasis Health Inc. RepliCel Life Sciences Rostrum Medical Innovations