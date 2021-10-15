Life Sciences BC Announces Presenting Companies Pitching at Invest in BC Presented by Lumira Ventures

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Life Sciences British Columbia (LSBC) announces the 31 companies presenting to the 6th annual Invest in BC presented by Lumira Ventures on November 3 and 4, 2021. This virtual conference showcases a broad range of investor-ready BC life sciences companies from the healthcare innovation ecosystem. The companies are seeking investors and strategic partners and have been selected following adjudication by an expert panel of investors. Pitching sessions take place in front of an international audience of more than 250 investors, business leaders and government trade officials registered from over 30 countries on six continents.

During the two-day online event, entrepreneurs will pitch their companies to secure funding from a wide range of investor stakeholders including angel investors, venture capitalists, corporate venture leaders and funding foundations. These sessions will focus on therapeutics, medical devices, med tech, and digital health. Attendees will also have the opportunity to network through the virtual platform.

Invest in BC presented by Lumira Ventures, is one of LSBC’s investment- and innovation-focused signature events. Throughout the year, LSBC programs and initiatives raise the life sciences profile at home and abroad to encourage investment and global partnering opportunities.

Life Sciences BC would like to thank all our event sponsors (listed below), and gratefully acknowledges the support of Lumira Ventures, our presenting sponsor, and conference partner, adMare Bioinnovations.

Quotes:

“I am thrilled to announce the 2021 BC-based life sciences companies selected to present at the sixth annual Life Sciences BC Invest in BC conference presented by Lumira Ventures. The BC life sciences sector comprises a broad range of companies—from small and emerging to national and global—all with a need for strong and strategic investment and partnerships. This conference will provide the chosen companies with an opportunity to secure investment and new partnerships as they continue to advance their life science innovation products, solutions, and services.”
Wendy Hurlburt, President and CEO of Life Sciences BC

Presenting Companies
4M BioTechHTuO BiosciencesSaNOtize
AltumView Systems Inc.Mesentech Inc.Sonic Incytes Medical Corp.
Axolotl BiosciencesMesintel Therapeutics Inc.Sustained Therapeutics Inc.
Azor Biotek INCMicrobiome InsightsTotal Flow Medical
Bold Therapeutics Inc.Microbion CorporationVesalius Cardiovascular
Clairvoyant Therapeutics Inc.NanoVation TherapeuticsVoxCell BioInnovation
Claris Healthcare Inc.NervGen Pharma Corp.XCO Tech Inc.
Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals Inc.Oak Bay Biosciences, Inc.YouCount Inc.
HeadCheck HealthPrimary Peptides Inc.Zennea Technologies Inc.
Herstasis Health Inc.RepliCel Life Sciences
Rostrum Medical Innovations
Sponsors
PRESENTING SPONSORCONFERENCE PARTNER
Lumira VenturesadMare Bioinnovations
Session SponsorsTechnology Sponsor
AstraZenecaOyen Wiggs LLP
entrepreneurship@UBC
Genome British ColumbiaNetworking Sponsor
Gowling WLGChinook Therapeutics
Nimbus Synergies
Novateur VenturesEvent Supporters
Silicon Valley BankBerkley Canada
Canada Health Infoway
Johnson and Johnson Innovation
Share Vault

For more details and event registration, please visit: https://www.accelevents.com/e/investinbc

About Life Sciences BC

Life Sciences BC is a not-for-profit, non-government, industry association that supports and represents the life sciences community of British Columbia through leadership, facilitation of investment and partnering, and promotion of our world-class science and industry.

Life sciences sectors, from biopharmaceuticals and medical technology, to digital health and medical devices, are integrated into our organization and all that we do, ensuring that no life sciences sector is working in isolation — and that all sectors come together in a comprehensive, complementary and coordinated fashion.

Throughout the year, Life Sciences BC undertakes numerous programs and projects in support of these sectors. These include public policy initiatives, facilitating linkages between global industry and our local organizations, raising the profile of our industry internationally and thus facilitating investment and global partnering opportunities, and helping nurture economic development in British Columbia through the life sciences industry.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014006167/en/

logo

Contacts

Amanda Maxwell, Manager, Marketing and Communications
Phone: 604-669-9909 Ext. 106
Email: amaxwell@lifesciencesbc.ca

