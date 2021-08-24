Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Actor Colin Hanks is following in the footsteps of his Oscar-winning dad, Tom Hanks. He revealed to HL the best life advice his father has given him.

Want some life advice from Tom Hanks? We’ve got it for you, courtesy of his son, Colin Hanks. The actor and die-hard LAFC fan spoke to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview, and opened up about his award-winning father’s award-worthy advice! “That’s a hard one! I think, if there was anything, it’s while it may go fast in the rearview mirror and it may feel like it’s gone too quick, or sometimes maybe it feels like it goes to painstakingly slow, life is long, and there’s a lot of time to be able to do the things that you want to do and the things that you need to do,” Colin told HL.

He continued, “I heard something the other day — and it’s not something my dad said but it reminded me of him — and it was the idea that you can’t be great at the start, but you got to start to be great. That idea of just taking your time, doing the work and really putting the time in, for whatever it may be, whether it’s your career, your family or your friendships, just putting that plan in and making that effort, makes all the difference.”

The ACS: Impeachment actor also opened up about his love for Major League Soccer and his LAFC team ahead of the Aug. 25th All-Star game. “There’s a lot of pride on the line I think for both sides,” Colin said of the upcoming match-up between the best in the MLS and LIGA MX All-Star. “I’m incredibly excited to see to see both sides play, and I’m also incredibly excited that it’s in Los Angeles! I feel like Los Angeles is going to be absolutely just bursting at the Banc of California Stadium, because there’s going to be a lot of fans for both sides.”

The Fargo actor added that he is “a little disappointed” in LAFC’s performance this season, as they sit at number 9 in the Western Conference, but admitted it was “inevitable for the club to sort of hit a little bit of a snag.” “There’s a couple of different factors. Just the fact that the team had not really struggled like this before, and I feel it’s important for teams to be able to go through that, and hopefully it won’t last too long,” Colin explained. “I really believe in Bob Bradley and the black and gold. Hopefully we can make the playoffs and then, who knows what can happen. Anything can happen in a tournament! So very excited to see the black and gold stepping up!”

