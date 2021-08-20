Life coaching takes deadly turn after young executive dies following $14,000-course that amplifies negative emotions

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Course targets participants’ mental demons by evoking past traumas to amplify shortcomings Photo by Greg Baker/AFP via Getty Images files

Article content A Chinese venture capitalist in her 30s, who managed billion-dollar companies, collapsed and died this week after a so-called life coaching session targeted mental demons by evoking past traumas.

Article content Sara Wei was a principal at Beijing-based DCM Ventures, an early-stage investor with US$4 billion in assets under management that’s backed startups later acquired by Dell, the New York Stock Exchange, Intel, Cisco Systems and The New York Times, among others. The 32-year-old was taking part in a nearly US$14,000 three-day course, according to Pandaily.com, a tech news website based in the Chinese capital. The “very intensive” sessions lasted up to 14 hours a day and included hypnosis, it said. Photo by Screenshot/DCM Ventures Wei passed out during a session last Saturday and died on Monday, wire agency United Press International reported. Neither UPI, Pandaily nor DCM reported a cause of death or an underlying health condition. The course was run by Legacy Power Leap Workshop, which is owned by Beijing-based Chengquan Culture, UPI said.

Article content Comments on Twitter by people reacting to Wei’s death included “This is horrible and tragic,” “Life coaching gone horribly abusive” and that it seemed “like pseudo executive training.” Wei joined DCM in 2014 as an analyst and was rapidly promoted. According to her LinkedIn profile, her portfolio included Tantan, a casual dating site in China later acquired for about US$700 million, Musical.ly, a short-video app in the U.S. acquired by ByteDance for US$1 billion and incorporated into TikTok, Maimai, China’s version of LinkedIn, and Blued, billed as China’s largest gay dating network. “Her humour and laughter lightened up our offices worldwide,” DCM said in a statement. “Although her time on Earth was short, Sara lived her life to the fullest. She will be dearly missed.” Financial Post

