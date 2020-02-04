Libyan rivals show & # 39; genuine will & # 39; to start ceasefire talks: UN | Libya News

Geneva, Switzerland – The United Nations envoy to Libya has said Representatives of the country's rival factions attending the talks in Geneva agree, in principle, to turn a fragile truce into a lasting ceasefire, as it denounced the continuing violations of an arms embargo by both parties and their sponsors.

Addressing journalists in the Swiss city, Ghassan Salame said Tuesday that his office had collected evidence of the ongoing violations and referred the matter to the UN Security Council.

Salame said the meetings of the called 5 + 5 military commission, which began on Monday, were crucial to ending the military escalation.

Known as the "Joint Military Commission of Libya," the 10-member body is composed of five delegates from the Government of National Agreement (GNA) recognized by the UN, based in Tripoli and directed by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, and five appointed by the east renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar.

In April last year, Haftar forces launched an offensive to seize the GNA capital. The clashes have continued, despite a tremendous truce negotiated by Turkey and Russia on January 12 and an international meeting in Germany a week after it ended with world powers signing a 55 point statement put an end to foreign interference and work towards a permanent ceasefire.

"Both sides have come to Geneva and we have started the talks in an attempt to turn the truce into a more solid one, less violated by both sides," Salame said.

"There is an agreement to turn the truce into a lasting ceasefire, so the principle has been adopted by both parties," he said.

"There is a clear will and a genuine willingness to sit together and start negotiating," Salame said, adding that, for the time being, meetings were held in separate rooms.

The envoy said discussions would focus on what conditions would be necessary on the ground to implement the ceasefire and what role the UN or any other international organization would play in this regard.

"Who and how should the ceasefire be monitored is for the Libyans to decide," Salame said.

Seizure violations, oil blockade

The joint military commission is the result of the high-level meeting held in Berlin attended by the war groups and the international powers of Libya, including some that support the rival factions.

The GNA has the backing of Turkey, while Haftar has the backing of Egypt, as well as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), among others.

Despite the commitments made in Berlin, Salami criticized the continued violation of the embargo by both parties.

"Neither party is respecting the arms embargo," he said. "Mercenaries and weapons continue to enter Libya. I have asked the Security Council for the rapid adoption of a resolution that supports decisions made in Berlin and, in particular, to implement sanctions against violations of the arms embargo."

Salame said his office has evidence of new non-Libyan fighters joining the two camps.

"There are more than 20 million weapons in Libya and the country does not need more," he said.

When asked if the meetings in Geneva would also address a blockade imposed by Haftar forces in Libya's main oil terminals, Salame said the issue will likely be discussed at a separate meeting in Cairo.

The blockade has severely disrupted oil production, with Libyan production plummeting from 1.3 million barrels per day to just 72,000 barrels per day, eroding cash reserves in the oil-rich country in the process.

"This is not sustainable," Salame said. "We have taken a firm stand for the non-participation of oil problems with the political problem."

But the problem may require active international support to be resolved, the envoy added, referring to the main foreign players who support Haftar's maneuvers.