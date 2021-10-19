Libyan oil minister says he has suspended NOC head again, as dispute resurfaces

Article content TRIPOLI — Libya’s oil minister has again suspended the head of state-run National Oil Corporation (NOC), Mustafa Sanalla, over alleged administrative offenses, the ministry said on Tuesday, in a dispute that may undermine efforts to rebuild the oil industry. Libya’s oil production, a vital source of revenues for the North African country, has been hammered by a decade of conflict and political chaos, but production has slowly been recovering as a semblance of order and stability has returned.

Oil Minister Mohamed Oun is part of a U.N.-backed government of national unity, approved by parliament in March. Sanalla, who worked for years at NOC and its subsidiaries, has been NOC chief since 2014. Analysts see the dispute as a tussle for influence over the industry and policy. It is the second time Oun has sought to suspend Sanalla since August. The oil minister said Sanalla had been suspended due to "non-compliance with procedures and controls for obtaining prior permission when undertaking an official mission," the ministry wrote on its Facebook page, without elaborating on the mission. Oun said Sanalla had not transferred sovereign administration affairs from NOC to the ministry, the statement said, adding that Sanalla's actions would be investigated.