Libya National Oil Corp. Head to Remain in Post, Official Says

Keeping Mustafa Sanalla in his post is essential for maintaining the neutrality of the National Oil Corp., the official said, citing Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah’s reasoning. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak with the media.

Libya’s prime minister has decided to keep the head of the state-run oil company in his current position, rescinding an earlier decision by the OPEC nation’s oil minister, according to an official with direct knowledge of the matter.

Dbeibah’s decision is likely to ease tensions in the country that sits atop Africa’s largest proven reserves, allowing for a greater measure of stability in terms of oil production. Libya relies almost exclusively on oil for its foreign revenue — funding sorely needed after a decade of conflict that devastated its economy.

Sanalla had resisted the oil minister’s efforts to remove him, saying in an interview that the official lacked the authority to take such a step. Instead, it would have to be something on which the whole cabinet decides. The ministry had said Sanalla went on an overseas trip without securing prior approval — a violation of policy.

The NOC is the driving force behind Libya’s oil output and Sanalla had sought to keep the company out of the country’s divisive politics, even as parallel state institutions and rival governments competed for control in the nation’s east and west.

