Liberty Global said it has a reached a deal to sell 100% of its operations in Poland to French telecoms firm Iliad’s Polish mobile subsidiary Play for a total enterprise value of $1.8 billion.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022 and generate about $600 million of net cash proceeds to Liberty Global after debt repayment, Liberty Global said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)