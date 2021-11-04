Liberty Global Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Liberty Global Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q3



Investing.com – Liberty Global (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Liberty Global announced earnings per share of $0.22 on revenue of $1.9B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $-0.1577 on revenue of $1.91B.

Liberty Global shares are up 12% from the beginning of the year, still down 4.12% from its 52 week high of $30.58 set on September 28. They are under-performing the which is up 16.34% from the start of the year.

Liberty Global follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Liberty Global’s report follows an earnings missed by Amazon.com on October 28, who reported EPS of $6.12 on revenue of $110.81B, compared to forecasts EPS of $8.9 on revenue of $111.55B.

Visa A had beat expectations on October 26 with fourth quarter EPS of $1.62 on revenue of $6.56B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.55 on revenue of $6.52B.

