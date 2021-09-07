Liam Payne TikTok About Zayn Malik One Direction Exit
“POV the meeting after Zayn quit.”
Since then, each of the members — Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn — have all branched out with their own solo music, acting gigs, and other endeavors.
In his video, he wrote, “POV the meeting after Zayn quits” accompanied with this audio “Are we absolutely sure what direction we’re going?!”
Understandably, the commenters are freaking out:
Some originally thought it was from a fan account, not Liam’s actual verified account:
And some — myself included — are still feeling the pain they felt back in March 2015:
Obviously, Liam’s TikTok doesn’t mean any ill-will towards Zayn and his decision to leave the band because of the video’s caption: “Forgot I made this a while ago, hope you see the funny side.”
But, I’d be verrrrrrry eager to see what else Liam has hidden in his TikTok drafts.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!