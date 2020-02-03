Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks take their love to L.A.

Liam Hemsworth Y Gabriella Brooks They are packing in the PDA.

On Monday afternoon, photographers were able to take some photos of the new couple while sharing a kiss or two in front of a Los Angeles gym. As seen in the photos, Gabriella wrapped her arms around her man in a warm hug and he returned the gesture.

As for his outfits, he wore a pair of black training shorts, a white T-shirt and a green hoodie. Gabriella wore an informal outfit consisting of light wash jeans, a white T-shirt and a cream-colored jacket.

This is not the first time that the two Australians have closed their lips in public. A few weeks ago, the couple was seen kissing on an Australian beach during a hot summer day.

Things seem to move quickly for the actor and the model. First they caused rumors of romance in mid-December and since then they have been seen together only a few times. However, every time they have been seen, the two young stars have locked themselves in a warm hug. In addition, Gabriella already met her parents.