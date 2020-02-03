Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks take their love to L.A.

Poersch / BACKGRID
Liam Hemsworth Y Gabriella Brooks They are packing in the PDA.
On Monday afternoon, photographers were able to take some photos of the new couple while sharing a kiss or two in front of a Los Angeles gym. As seen in the photos, Gabriella wrapped her arms around her man in a warm hug and he returned the gesture.
As for his outfits, he wore a pair of black training shorts, a white T-shirt and a green hoodie. Gabriella wore an informal outfit consisting of light wash jeans, a white T-shirt and a cream-colored jacket.
This is not the first time that the two Australians have closed their lips in public. A few weeks ago, the couple was seen kissing on an Australian beach during a hot summer day.
Things seem to move quickly for the actor and the model. First they caused rumors of romance in mid-December and since then they have been seen together only a few times. However, every time they have been seen, the two young stars have locked themselves in a warm hug. In addition, Gabriella already met her parents.
When the paparazzi first saw the duo, Liam's parents were also present to meet the 23-year-old model. A source told E! News at that time: "Everyone talked and shook hands when they arrived. Liam's mother seemed very happy to see him, gave him a big hug."
Now, it seems that Liam and Gabriella are in Los Angeles, where Hemsworth once lived with his ex-wife. Miley Cyrus. The two recently ended their divorce, months after they revealed that their decade-old relationship was over.
"It was not a complicated divorce because of his prenuptial agreement and everything was handled by lawyers," a source told E! News. "Both are very ready to move on and unravel any issues that remain to be resolved. They are happy to close this chapter of their lives."
Meanwhile, Miley is dating Australia Cody Simpson, who said things were going "fine,quot; a few weeks ago.