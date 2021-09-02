Li-Cycle Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Article content

TORONTO — Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) (“Li-Cycle” or “the Company”), today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 results before market open on Thursday, September 9, 2021, to be followed by a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.li-cycle.com.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (domestic) or +1-201-689-8560 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or +1-412-317-6671 (international). The conference ID for the live call and pin number for the replay is 13722615. The slide presentation accompanying the conference call and a transcript of the call will also be available on the Company’s website at https://investors.li-cycle.com.