‘LHHATL’ Star Eric Whitehead Reveals That He And Sierra Gates Are Opening Up A Restaurant & Planning To Expand Their Family After Suffering A Recent Miscarriage [Exclusive]

#Roommates, the last time we checked in with “LHHATL’ star Sierra Gates and her boyfriend Eric Whitehead the two were moving into a brand new mansion in Atlanta and gave us an exclusive sneak peek. Well fast forward a few months, and Eric and Sierra have even bigger things going on these days—including starting a new business together, expanding their family and more.

If you thought that Eric Whitehead and Sierra Gates were done leveling up and doing big things, you’re wrong, as the couple is just getting started. Speaking exclusively with The Shade Room, Eric informed us that he and Sierra are stepping into the restaurant industry. “Things are going great with me and Sierra, and time is flying. We’ve been traveling the world, building, and eating good. And a lot of people do not even know this, but Sierra and I are actually working on opening a restaurant together. We are all about leveling up and expanding our businesses and what better way than together,” he said.

‘LHHATL’ fans have been wondering if wedding bells are in the future for Eric and Sierra—and he gave us an exciting update, saying “This woman is the love of my life, and I have already integrated her into my family. We are definitely heading in that direction because she’s the one I want to build with. I don’t know if she’s reading this, but it’s coming very soon.” Sadly, Eric also gave us heartbreaking news regarding the couple expanding their family, revealing that Sierra recently had a miscarriage. “Unfortunately, recently Sierra suffered a miscarriage that we have been supporting each other through, but God willing, I know that it’s going to happen for us soon,” he revealed to us.

That’s not the only change happening for Eric, as he also gave us the exclusive tea about splitting from his former business associates Brandon Medford and Dave Obaseki in his company PTG365. The trio worked together for four years, but that recently ended due to questionable business practices on behalf of Medford and Obaseki.

Eric explained, stating:

“There’s a time in every CEO’s life where they have to make a decision that’s tough, but that is best. At the end of the day, we have different morals, lifestyles, and different priorities. Unfortunately, one of the main reasons for our split was a lack of integrity amongst my other colleagues. Although I don’t want to get into any details, it crosses the line when business transactions that are not affiliated with PTG365 are still being rendered without my knowledge. Both Brandon Medford and Dave Obaseki are no longer affiliated with PTG365, so any deposits or payments sent to them are not approved by PTG365, or PTG365 Academy.”

He continued to elaborate on the issues that led to the split. “There’s a time where you have to choose between the future and history. Though I value my history with Brandon and Dave, I had to make the decision that was going to be the best for the company and my customers. Everyone knows me as someone who’s going to do what I need to do for the greater good, even if it’s not the popular opinion, I’m going to do what I have to do.”

In meantime, you can definitely look forward to seeing Eric Whitehead and Sierra Gates on the next season of ‘LHHATL,’ as he tells us “People wanted to see more of me and Sierra on LHHATL so you will definitely be seeing more of us this next season, and we are going to bring y’all more into our lives.”

