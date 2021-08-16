Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
SEOUL (Reuters) – LG Display (NYSE:) Co Ltd said on Tuesday it plans to invest 3.3 trillion won ($2.83 billion) in small- to mid-size organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panel facilities.
The investment will take place starting this month until March 2024, the display panel maker said in a regulatory filing, without giving other details.
($1 = 1,164.8800 won)
