LG Display says to invest $2.8 billion in small- to mid-size OLED facilities By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

© Reuters. An LG Electronics’ logo is pictured on a TV displayed at a shop in Seoul, South Korea, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Files

SEOUL (Reuters) – LG Display (NYSE:) Co Ltd said on Tuesday it plans to invest 3.3 trillion won ($2.83 billion) in small- to mid-size organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panel facilities.

The investment will take place starting this month until March 2024, the display panel maker said in a regulatory filing, without giving other details.

($1 = 1,164.8800 won)

