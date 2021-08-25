Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
But she’s expected to be released soon.
Letitia Wright has been reportedly hospitalized after a stunt went wrong on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
According to People, the actor — who plays Shuri in the franchise — suffered minor injuries during an overnight shoot that was taking place in Boston.
In a statement from Marvel, the studio confirmed that Letitia had been hurt but was expected to be released from the hospital soon.
“Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon,” a spokesperson told Deadline.
Sources say that the mishap will not impact filming, which has been underway since late June, primarily in Atlanta.
While not much is known about the very under wraps sequel, most of the original cast is expected to return, with the exception of the late Chadwick Boseman.
In addition to Leitia, fans can likely expect to see Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba, and Angela Bassett as well as newcomer Michaela Coel.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to hit theaters July 8, 2022.
