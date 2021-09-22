Home Entertainment Leslie Jordan’s Thirst Trap From The ’80s Is Wow

Leslie Jordan’s Thirst Trap From The ’80s Is Wow

Bradly Lamb
I love everything about this.

Leslie Jordan is easily one of my favorite people on this online internet thing.


Monica Schipper / Getty Images for Nordstrom

In the past year he’s become really popular on Instagram.

From re-creating pictures taken of himself when he was 2.

To re-creating *that* Kim Kardashian Met Gala look.

To every video he made during quarantine, like this one about the gym.

He’s just very funny and very little and I just can’t get enough.

But now Leslie made a post that truly made me “oh wow” out loud.

Like, I wasn’t expecting it.

Leslie Jordan posted a hot young picture of himself with a 6-pack in the 80s.

Obviously there was universal praise and awe over the thirst trap.

Even Paula Deen couldn’t contain herself.

Ultimately, I think Randy Houser said it best:

Yes, Randy. I bet he was!


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for ACM

