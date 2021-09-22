Leslie Jordan’s Thirst Trap From The ’80s Is Wow

I love everything about this.
In the past year he’s become really popular on Instagram.
From re-creating pictures taken of himself when he was 2.
To re-creating *that* Kim Kardashian Met Gala look.
To every video he made during quarantine, like this one about the gym.
He’s just very funny and very little and I just can’t get enough.
But now Leslie made a post that truly made me “oh wow” out loud.
Like, I wasn’t expecting it.
Leslie Jordan posted a hot young picture of himself with a 6-pack in the 80s.
Obviously there was universal praise and awe over the thirst trap.
Even Paula Deen couldn’t contain herself.
Ultimately, I think Randy Houser said it best:
Yes, Randy. I bet he was!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!