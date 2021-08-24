Leonardo DiCaprio’s most fashionable film roles, as Netflix announces major new release

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Netflix has announced a slew of films being released between now and the end of the year, including dark comedy Don’t Look Up, starring Leonardo DiCaprio – landing on 24 December.

The Hollywood A-lister will appear alongside Jennifer Lawrence in the movie about a pair of low-level astronomers attempting to warn the world about a catastrophic comet that’s hurtling towards Earth.

Netflix has yet to release a trailer for the movie, but if DiCaprio’s fashionable filmography is anything to go by, we might be in for some very cool costumes…

Romeo and Juliet

Baz Luhrmann’s 1996 adaptation reimagined the Shakespeare play for a modern audience and featured the director’s typically OTT aesthetic.

Starring as Romeo, part of the gun-toting Montague gang, DiCaprio donned technicoloured Hawaiian shirts and, in the memorable scene where he meets Juliet (Claire Danes) for the first time, a medieval knight’s costume.

Catch Me If You Can

Based on a (possibly) true story, 2002’s Catch Me If You Can saw DiCaprio starring as Frank Abagnale the career con man always trying to stay one step ahead of the FBI.

Abagnale was a master of disguise and the film, set in the 1960s, featured plenty of sharp suits as well as a dapper pilot’s uniform.

The Aviator

The 2004 biopic of film director and aviation pioneer Howard Hughes, directed by Martin Scorsese, garnered a slew of Oscar nominations, winning a total of five, including best costume design.

In the titular role, DiCaprio’s wardrobe comprised authentic-looking 1930s and 40s suits and one very cool leather flight jacket.

Django Unchained

DiCaprio teamed up with director Quentin Tarantino for the first time in 2012 for Django Unchained, in which he played plantation owner Calvin Candie opposite Jamie Foxx in the lead role.

In classic Tarantino style, the movie was an ultra-violent gore-fest, with Candie the catalyst in some of the film’s most gruesome scenes, but his lavish three-piece suits were always impeccable.

The Great Gatsby

Reuniting with Baz Luhrmann in 2013, DiCaprio starred as Jay Gatsby in the epic big screen adaptation of F Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel, set in the Roaring Twenties.

American heritage tailoring brand Brooks Brothers was enlisted to ensure the many suits worn by DiCaprio as the mysterious millionaire captured the 1920s sartorial style.