Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Leonardo DiCaprio's Dad Has A Cameo In Licorice Pizza - Up News Info
Home Entertainment Leonardo DiCaprio’s Dad Has A Cameo In Licorice Pizza
Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Dad Has A Cameo In Licorice Pizza

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

The Oscar winner’s father made a cameo in Paul Thomas Anderson’s coming-of-age film Licorice Pizza — and it turns out he was a perfect fit for the role.

View this video on YouTube


MGM / Via youtube.com

“I haven’t seen it yet but my dad, George DiCaprio, has a cameo in a Paul Thomas Anderson movie! Today was a good day,” Leonardo revealed to ET.


Thierry Chesnot / Getty Images

In the flick, George plays Mr. Jack, the owner of a wig shop that sells water beds. And according to Leo, George actually did that in his career!


Steve Granitz / WireImage

“He sold waterbeds in real life,” Leo shared with ET.


Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

As for how George landed the role, Paul says he had previously met George and he came to mind when he was describing the character.


Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

“I created a picture of a guy who owned a wig shop that sold these water beds, and I couldn’t put my finger on it. I kept saying, ‘Who do I know that looks like this?’ And like a bolt of lightning, I remember, like ‘Leo’s dad looks exactly like this,’” Paul told the New York Times.


Gisela Schober / Getty Images

He continued, “So I tracked him down, asked him if he’d ever be interested in being in a film. He said, ‘Sure.'”

It wasn’t until he described the character to George that he learned he had actually owned a water bed company called Foggy Bottom.

“It was one of those things. I said, ‘Well, you’re the right man for the job,'” Paul concluded.


Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images

Licorice Pizza is out now in select cities and everywhere Christmas Day.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Simu Liu Answers Questions While Playing With Puppies

Man charged in death of Jacqueline Avant, music...

Toccara Jones Defends Tyra Banks Amid Backlash For...

Family Plans On Pursuing Legal Action After Viral...

Alec Baldwin Kisses Wife Hilaria Under Mistletoe In...

Woman Testifies That Ghislaine Maxwell Asked Her To...

14 Wildly Lavish Celeb Proposals

The Cast, Release Date & Everything Else To...

David Alan Grier Reveals Why His ‘Shady’ Role...

The Cast, Release Date, & More You Need...

Leave a Comment