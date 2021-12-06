Leonardo DiCaprio’s Dad Has A Cameo In Licorice Pizza

“I haven’t seen it yet but my dad, George DiCaprio, has a cameo in a Paul Thomas Anderson movie! Today was a good day,” Leonardo revealed to ET.
In the flick, George plays Mr. Jack, the owner of a wig shop that sells water beds. And according to Leo, George actually did that in his career!
“He sold waterbeds in real life,” Leo shared with ET.
As for how George landed the role, Paul says he had previously met George and he came to mind when he was describing the character.
“I created a picture of a guy who owned a wig shop that sold these water beds, and I couldn’t put my finger on it. I kept saying, ‘Who do I know that looks like this?’ And like a bolt of lightning, I remember, like ‘Leo’s dad looks exactly like this,’” Paul told the New York Times.
He continued, “So I tracked him down, asked him if he’d ever be interested in being in a film. He said, ‘Sure.'”
It wasn’t until he described the character to George that he learned he had actually owned a water bed company called Foggy Bottom.
“It was one of those things. I said, ‘Well, you’re the right man for the job,'” Paul concluded.
Licorice Pizza is out now in select cities and everywhere Christmas Day.