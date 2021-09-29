Leonard Green-backed Life Time aims for over $4 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

Article content

Life Time Group Holdings Inc, an operator of fitness centers backed by private equity firms Leonard Green & Partners and TPG, is aiming for a valuation of $4.16 billion in a U.S. initial public offering.

In its planned return to the stock market six years after it was taken private, Life Time is looking to sell 46.2 million shares priced between $18 and $21 each, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.

At the top end of the price range, the company would raise $970.2 million.

Founded nearly 30 years ago, the health club brand had about 1.4 million members as of July 31, its filing showed. It has over 150 centers across the United States and Canada.