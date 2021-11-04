Lenovo Group: Second Quarter Results 2021/22

HONG KONG — Lenovo Group (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) today announced record quarterly results for the Group, with historic highs for both profit and revenue. The company’s operational excellence, innovation, and strong execution underpin the improvements across all key business groups, despite wider industry supply challenges. These, together with the opportunities created by accelerated digitalization, intelligent transformation, and IT upgrades in devices, infrastructure, and applications around the world continue to fuel the Group’s long-term and sustainable profitability increases.

Lenovo delivers record quarter, as strategy continues to drive transformation and sustainable growth, with profitability on track to double in three years

Lenovo’s performance delivered significant year-on-year improvements, with net income growing 65% year-on-year to US$512 million and net income margin improving by 0.7 points, on track towards the Group’s goal of doubling in three years. Pre-tax income was US$742 million, up 58% year-on-year, and Group revenue continued its strong growth trajectory hitting US$17.9 billion, up 23% year-on-year. Operating cashflow doubled year-on-year to US$1.6 billion, and at the same time the Group’s R&D expenses for the quarter were up almost 60% owing to increased investments in innovation.

Looking ahead, the strategy to drive sustainable profit improvements and growth will continue to focus on high margin businesses and segments, at the same time doubling investments in R&D over three years as announced last quarter . This focus will support the Group’s continued transformation, developing technology focused on the New IT opportunities and the technology architecture of ‘Client-Edge-Cloud-Network-Intelligence’ brought about by changing customer needs.

Financial Highlights:

Q2 21/22

US$ millions Q2 20/21

US$ millions Change Group Revenue 17,869 14,519 23% Pre-tax income 742 470 58% Net Income (profit attributable to equity holders) 512 310 65% Basic earnings per share (US cents) 4.42 2.59 1.83

Lenovo’s Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of 8.0 HK cents per share.

Chairman and CEO quote – Yuanqing Yang:

“Lenovo’s New IT technology architecture of “Client-Edge-Cloud-Network-Intelligence” is gaining momentum and more accepted across the industry. Through the strong execution of our 3S strategy (Smart Devices/IoT, Smart Infrastructure, Smart Vertical), last quarter, both our net income and revenue achieved new records, and we are on track to double our net margin in three years. At the same time, our R&D investment greatly increased by almost 60%” said Yuanqing Yang, Lenovo Chairman and CEO. “Looking ahead, we will continue to drive to our goal to double R&D spending over three years, and further drive our service-led intelligent transformation.”

Solutions and Services Group (SSG): delivering strong growth and high margins – driving higher overall profitability for the Group

Opportunity:

The Solutions and Services Group continues to drive strong profitability and growth in a rapidly expanding market. As the technology architecture becomes more complex, customers demand more sophisticated IT services, and the market is predicted to be worth over one trillion US dollars through 2025, with the fast growing and high-margin device-as-a-service market predicted to be US$67 billion by 2025.