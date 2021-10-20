Lenovo Enhances Deep Partnership With VMware, Introducing New Edge-to-Cloud and AI Solutions

Article content

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — Today, Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) introduced new, first-to-market edge-to-cloud and AI solutions in partnership with VMware that provide massive scalability and enable business agility for VMware environments. At VMworld 2021 , Lenovo showcased how businesses of all sizes can address the demand for a more agile IT infrastructure in response to business changes. Additionally, Lenovo highlighted the continued expansion of its Lenovo TruScale TM as-a-Service hybrid cloud solutions.

New ThinkAgile VX Solution for SAP HANA and Enhanced ThinkAgile VX Integrated System

Lenovo unveils the industry’s most scalable, vSAN-certified SAP HANA solution for HCI environments with its 8-Socket, ThinkAgile VX Certified Node. Running SAP applications in the cloud while keeping control of data is critical in today’s hybrid cloud world. Working with SAP and VMware, Lenovo provides a massively scalable SAP HANA certified on VMware vSAN ReadyNode™ solution. Lenovo’s 12 TB 8S VX solution provides management simplicity, greater scalability, and cost savings, enabling enterprise customers with large SAP HANA databases to leverage hyper-converged infrastructure for their SAP HANA platform.

Lenovo’s updated ThinkAgile VX Integrated System, fully integrated with vSphere Lifecycle Manager (VLCM), provides significant TCO savings for the customer’s vSAN environment. The newly enhanced ThinkAgile VX Integrated System provides operational transparency via simplified deployment to proactively monitor and manage cluster health and uptime. With zero touch automated updates and built-in intelligence for configuration setting, customers can experience 75% reduction in time to deploy vSAN. This smarter HCI solution provides greater intelligence, automation, agility and simplicity, enabling customers with more efficient hybrid cloud operations and management.

Artificial Intelligence is Transforming Enterprises

Lenovo delivers an expanded portfolio of ThinkSystem servers, designed for Analytics and AI workloads with NVIDIA AI Enterprise and VMware vSphere® 7. The optimized Lenovo ThinkSystem AI-ready servers provide best-in-class performance for AI workloads – delivering up to 20x performance improvement over previous generation systems. Customers in manufacturing, retail, finance, healthcare and other industries, can deploy with confidence and scale without compromise.