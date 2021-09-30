Lenny Kravtiz’s Abs Are Extremely Impressive

In case you haven’t gazed upon them yet.
I mean, take a look at these babies. This is a 57 year old man and he has roughly 76 separate abs.
Like, the King of big muscles, The Rock, is jealous.
And so is Magic Mike himself, Channing Tatum.
And I also think Alex Rodriguez might have a crush on him???
It makes sense. They aren’t just abs. They are Abs+.
And they don’t just exist, they protrude.
Even when half his body is covered, it’s obvious what is under there. LOTSA ABDOMINAL STRENGTH AND MUSCLES.
And I just felt that it was time that we, as a group, recognized these mounds.
So, to Lenny’s abs: we see you.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!