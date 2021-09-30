Lenny Kravtiz’s Abs Are Extremely Impressive

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

In case you haven’t gazed upon them yet.

I’m a lesbian, so even though I am not attracted to this body, I still have eyes and I know that objectively, Lenny Kravitz has extremely impressive abs. Like, EXTREMELY IMPRESSIVE. And luckily for all of us Lenny is aware of this and shows them off a very appropriate amount.

I mean, take a look at these babies. This is a 57 year old man and he has roughly 76 separate abs.

Like, the King of big muscles, The Rock, is jealous.

And so is Magic Mike himself, Channing Tatum.

And I also think Alex Rodriguez might have a crush on him???

It makes sense. They aren’t just abs. They are Abs+.

And they don’t just exist, they protrude.

Even when half his body is covered, it’s obvious what is under there. LOTSA ABDOMINAL STRENGTH AND MUSCLES.

And I just felt that it was time that we, as a group, recognized these mounds.

So, to Lenny’s abs: we see you.

