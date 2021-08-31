Lending Startup Parallel Finance Raises $22 Million By CoinQuora

Lending Startup Parallel Finance Raises $22 Million



Parallel Finance announced it has raised $22 million in a Series A financing round

It aims to answer the lack of lending protocols in the Polkadot and Kusama ecosystem

Parallel Finance announced it has raised around $22 million in a Series A financing round. This comes 2 months after the startup secured $2 million to make DeFi a larger part of the Polkadot ecosystem.

According to reports, Polychain Capital led the round. Moreover, there were many angel investors as well. This includes Slow Ventures, Blockchain Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Alameda Research.

Parallel Finance aims to become a DeFi “brand” across various blockchains. Also, it aims to answer the lack of lending protocols in the Polkadot and Kusama ecosystem.

In addition, Parallel’s solution is a set of computerized market-making, staking. And also, deriv…

