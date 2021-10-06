Lena Dunham Shared A Message About Body Positivity

“When will we learn to stop equating thinness with health/happiness?”
She chronicled the day in a really lovely photo spread in Vogue.
Thing is, not everyone was kind to her in the comments. According to a lengthy new post shared to Instagram, Lena pointed out how the comments suggested “I should somehow be ashamed because my body has changed since I was last on television.”
“‘Did Lena eat the cast of Girls’ just isn’t a very good joke,'” she wrote. “I could punch that up for the Tweeter.”
Lena went on to address how “the pics I’m being compared to are from when I was in active addiction with undiagnosed illness.”
“When will we learn to stop equating thinness with health/happiness?” she continued. “Of course weight loss can be the result of positive change in habits, but guess what? So can weight gain.”
“In the 4 years since I’ve gotten sober and begun my life as someone who aspires toward health and not just achievement. These changes have allowed me to be the kind of sister/friend/daughter that I want to be and yes — meet my husband (who, by the way, doesn’t recognize me in those old photos because he sees how dimmed my light was).”
“I say this for any other person whose appearance has been changed with time, illness or circumstance — it’s okay to live in your present body without treating it as transitional. I am, and I’m really enjoying it.”
Well said. Remember, behind the photos, TV shows, and social-media feeds we consume, there are real people with real feelings. Body-shaming is never OK.
