Lena Dunham Got Married To Boyfriend Luis Felber

Their wedding was super low-key.
Felber seemingly hinted that they were going to get hitched when he posted the song, “This Will Be Our Year” by The Zombies on his Instagram Story.
That tune is the same song that Dunham referenced when she celebrated his birthday in June.
At the time, the This Is 40 actor took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday tribute that she wrote for him. “Feliz Cumpleanos Luis,” Dunham captioned a picture of them both.
“When I was 3 weeks old in downtown Manhattan, I had no idea a baby was being born in England (Winchester, no less!) who would rocket into my life — wearing a lime green polar fleece snood — and challenge so many of my beliefs about myself and the world with magical abandon.”
“Everyone who comes into contact with you — creatively, emotionally, accidentally — is lucky,” Dunham continued. “But I am the luckiest because that snood is now in our shared chest of drawers.”
In April, Dunham confirmed that she was dating Felber during an interview with The New York Times.
“It’s been a few months. I feel really lucky,” she previously said. “[He’s] the greatest person I’ve ever met.”
Dunham and Felber have such a beautiful romance!
