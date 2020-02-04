Leicester chief Brendan Rodgers expects Wilfried Ndidi to be in a position to face the Wolves | Soccer news





Wilfred Ndidi could return for the match in Molineux on February 14

Leicester's boss, Brendan Rodgers, is confident that the winter break will give Wilfred Ndidi the time needed to overcome his last knee injury.

%MINIFYHTMLaaa28090a0cdd9d91cd9c001b515335711% %MINIFYHTMLaaa28090a0cdd9d91cd9c001b515335712%

Ndidi recovered remarkably last month after surgery to remove a piece of floating bone from the meniscus, returning to action only 12 days after the operation.

2:59 FREE TO SEE: The highlights of the 2-2 draw between Leicester and Chelsea in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: The highlights of the 2-2 draw between Leicester and Chelsea in the Premier League

But after arriving as a 34-minute substitute in the City Premier League 4-1 victory over West Ham on January 22, then playing the full 90 minutes of the loss in the Cup semifinals lap Carabao of his team at Aston Villa six days later, Ndidi was taken off the tie at home 2-2 on Saturday with Chelsea.

Now that Leicester is not in action until Valentine's Day clash with the Wolves, Rodgers hopes that the 23-year-old Nigeria midfielder can play in Molineux.

Ndidi played for 90 minutes against Aston Villa in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals

In explaining the situation, Rodgers told the Leicester website: "We really thought it was too big a risk."

"He was ready to play, even until the entrance of the team sheet, long before the game, but gradually he felt the pain."

"I can say it. I know Wilf enough now. He is a true warrior and a tough player, so seeing him in pain when he walked, there was no point in risking him."

"We take it from his hands, let him rest. Now he has a rest period, which will help his knee."