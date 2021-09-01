Legislative Assembly of El Salvador approves $150M Bitcoin Trust By Cointelegraph

El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly has passed legislation creating a $150 million dollar Trust and supporting the development of crypto infrastructure and services across the country.

The bill passed on Aug. 31, with 64 officials voting in favor and 14 opposing the trust’s creation. The Trust is designed to facilitate conversion of Bitcoin into U.S. Dollars, and support the roll out of vital technological infrastructure enabling widespread adoption of crypto assets.