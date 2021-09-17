Legendary CEO, Producer, and Writer Shonda Rhimes to Keynote Brightcove ‘PLAY 2021’

Virtual event, free to all, will explore the future of digital marketing, video streaming, and new ways to connect with audiences

Article content

Brightcove® (NASDAQ: BCOV) today announced that acclaimed writer and producer Shonda Rhimes – creator of television series “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal” and founder of the global media company Shondaland – will keynote PLAY 2021, joining other visionaries, storytellers, creators, and technologists at the premier video-for-business event.

Rhimes, who launched “Grey’s Anatomy” in 2005 on ABC, shifted the industry’s business model when she left broadcast television for a deal with Netflix. “Bridgerton,” Shondaland’s first scripted series for Netflix, became one of the streamer’s most-watched series upon release with 82 million households watching in the first 28 days. In addition to television, Rhimes has expanded her storytelling to include an editorial website, podcast network, merchandise, experiences, brand partnerships, and more.

Rhimes’ keynote will headline a fully virtual PLAY 2021, which on October 5th and 6th will bring together a wide array of participants seeking to forge meaningful connections with their audiences. Although people yearn to work, play, and learn together, they can’t always be together. Video bridges distances and circumstances to keep people connected.

Rhimes epitomizes the ability to connect with a global audience and in her keynote will inspire attendees from a myriad of industries. Throughout the two days, participants will explore how the audience engagement landscape is changing – and how to push boundaries to capitalize on it. [ See the PLAY 2021 agenda]

The event, open to all at no charge, will include several Brightcove customers discussing innovative ways to reach new audiences, deepen engagement, monetize content, and improve business results. Attendees will learn how to create, host, manage, distribute, and measure performance of the most powerful medium in business for maximum impact.

Keynotes

Rhimes’ keynote will be a conversation with Brightcove Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Smith. Other keynote sessions include: