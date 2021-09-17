Legendary CEO, Producer, and Writer Shonda Rhimes to Keynote Brightcove ‘PLAY 2021’

Article content
Virtual event, free to all, will explore the future of digital marketing, video streaming, and new ways to connect with audiences
Brightcove® (NASDAQ: BCOV) today announced that acclaimed writer and producer Shonda Rhimes – creator of television series “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal” and founder of the global media company Shondaland – will keynote PLAY 2021, joining other visionaries, storytellers, creators, and technologists at the premier video-for-business event.
Rhimes, who launched “Grey’s Anatomy” in 2005 on ABC, shifted the industry’s business model when she left broadcast television for a deal with Netflix. “Bridgerton,” Shondaland’s first scripted series for Netflix, became one of the streamer’s most-watched series upon release with 82 million households watching in the first 28 days. In addition to television, Rhimes has expanded her storytelling to include an editorial website, podcast network, merchandise, experiences, brand partnerships, and more.
Rhimes’ keynote will headline a fully virtual PLAY 2021, which on October 5th and 6th will bring together a wide array of participants seeking to forge meaningful connections with their audiences. Although people yearn to work, play, and learn together, they can’t always be together. Video bridges distances and circumstances to keep people connected.
Rhimes epitomizes the ability to connect with a global audience and in her keynote will inspire attendees from a myriad of industries. Throughout the two days, participants will explore how the audience engagement landscape is changing – and how to push boundaries to capitalize on it. [ See the PLAY 2021 agenda]
The event, open to all at no charge, will include several Brightcove customers discussing innovative ways to reach new audiences, deepen engagement, monetize content, and improve business results. Attendees will learn how to create, host, manage, distribute, and measure performance of the most powerful medium in business for maximum impact.
Keynotes
Rhimes’ keynote will be a conversation with Brightcove Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Smith. Other keynote sessions include:
- The Power of Video to Build and Scale Brands
Speaker: Swan Sit, independent board director, creator, digital transformation, marketing & strategy
- The Science of People: How to Engage Audiences (And Employees) With People-First Video
Speaker: Vanessa Van Edwards, lead investigator, Science of People
- Next-Level Content…and What It Takes to Create It
Speaker: Jon Steinberg, president, Altice News and Advertising; founder & CEO, Cheddar News
PLAY 2021 will offer nearly 40 breakout sessions. As a virtual-only event, PLAY 2021 takes place wherever you are on whatever device you prefer, whether a smartphone, tablet, laptop, desktop, big-screen TV, or movie screen.
“Choose your device, and join us for an exhilarating PLAY 2021 experience,” said Brightcove CEO Jeff Ray, “I am so thrilled to have Shonda, a pioneer, disrupter, and visionary, join us as we show you how we can help you connect more with your audiences and drive your business growth.”
To register for PLAY 2021, visitwww.brightcove.com/play
Brightcove is the leader in video for business serving more than 3,300 customers in more than 70 countries reaching more than 875 million viewers a week watching more than 960 million videos in that time.
About Brightcove Inc.
Brightcove creates the world’s most reliable, scalable, and secure video technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content. In more than 70 countries, Brightcove’s intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetize content more reliably, and every organization to communicate with team members more powerfully. With two Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards for innovation, uptime that consistently leads the industry, and unmatched scalability, we continuously push the boundaries of what video can do. Follow Brightcove on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Visit www.brightcove.com. Brightcove. Video that means business™.
