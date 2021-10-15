Lee Valley warns customers of year-long delays and price hikes amid unprecedented supply crunch

Canadians looking for the perfect holiday bench plane, cookie sheet or gardening trowel may find themselves out of luck amid growing supply chain disruptions and rising inflation.

The head of Ottawa-based Lee Valley Tools Ltd. says the company is facing unprecedented backlogs as transportation costs soar and international shipping delays mount.

“To bring in a container from Asia that used to cost $7,000 now costs $34,000 unless you’re Home Depot and can afford to charter a ship,” Chief Executive Robin Lee said in an interview. “I don’t think the public understands how much of what they buy is comprised of freight.”

Meanwhile, shortages for raw materials, such as magnesium, are slowing production of finished goods, causing further delays and price increases. High-grade Baltic birch plywood used in some Lee Valley products now costs twice what it did a year ago, Lee said.

The family-owned firm, famed in Canada for its high-end woodworking tools, kitchen gadgets and gardening paraphernalia, has gone so far as to warn customers to temper their holiday expectations.