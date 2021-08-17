Ledger Live integrates ‘accessible’ Ether staking option By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Ledger Live integrates ‘accessible’ Ether staking option

In a recent blog post, popular cryptocurrency hardware wallet Ledger announced a new partnership with 2.0 (Eth2) staking solution Lido Finance in a move that claims greater accessibility and liquidity for independent stakers in the market. Staking is a niche method of investing within the cryptocurrency ecosystem that allows users to independently or collectively stake their crypto assets while collecting passive income in return, as well as actively contributing to the sustainability of the blockchain network. Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph