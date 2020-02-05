LeBron James shoots for 36 points while the Los Angeles Lakers cross the San Antonio Spurs | NBA News

LeBron James scored 19 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter when the Los Angeles Lakers beat a slow start to achieve a 129-102 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

LeBron James scored 19 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter when the Los Angeles Lakers overcame a slow start to achieve a 129-102 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.

Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma scored 18 points each, while Kuzma added 12 rebounds, as the Lakers won at home for the first time since the death of Kobe Bryant and eight others in a helicopter crash on January 26.

DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points and Bryn Forbes added 13 for the Spurs, who lost on consecutive nights at the Staples Center after falling to the LA Clippers on Monday night. The Spurs have lost five of their last seven games.

With an advantage of 13 points in three quarters, the Lakers began the final period with a flourish, scoring 21 points in the first three and a half minutes. James hit five consecutive shots, the three triples, during that stretch.

The Lakers opened the game by making only one of their first eight shots from the field in their first game since a victory in Sacramento on Saturday, but managed to go 9 of 19 (47.4 percent) from the field in the first quarter to take a lead. 21-19.

The Lakers took their lead to 51-41 in the first half, keeping the Spurs at 36.2 percent of shots, while also having a 30-17 rebound advantage.

The Lakers finished with a 58-28 rebound advantage in the game and their 58.8 percent shooting night was helped by a 24-6 lead in fast break points. The Spurs shot 44.0 percent from the field in the game.

James, who was named player of the Western Conference of the month of January at the beginning of Tuesday, added nine assists. He had 6 of 9 from the three point range.

JaVale McGee scored 14 points, while Dwight Howard had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Los Angeles.

Dejounte Murray scored 12 points, while Lonnie Walker IV and Marco Belinelli had 11 each for the Spurs. LaMarcus Aldridge remained at seven points in 3 of 10 shots after entering with 19.0 points per game.

Milwaukee Bucks 120-108 Pelicans of New Orleans

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 17 rebounds when Milwaukee Bucks visitors used an increase in the third quarter to get away from the New Orleans Pelicans and complete a 120-108 victory.

The Bucks lost most of the first half and 61-58 at halftime before beating the Pelicans 42-24 in the third quarter. Antetokounmpo scored 16 in the period.

All-Star teammate Khris Middleton added 20 points, Wesley Matthews scored 17, Eric Bledsoe had 16 and Brook Lopez 12 for Milwaukee.

All-Star forward Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 32 points, rookie Zion Williamson scored 20 (in 5 of 19 shots), JJ Redick left the bank to score 13 points and Lonzo Ball had 11 points and 14 rebounds.

The Bucks scored the first four points of the third quarter to take a lead of one point. The Pelicans regained the lead twice before Milwaukee scored nine straight points to take a 75-67 lead. Ingram stopped the race by throwing a free kick, but Matthews made consecutive three-pointers to give the Bucks a 81-68 lead.

The advantage grew to 19 points, then New Orleans closed within 13 before Donte DiVincenzo's basket gave the Bucks a 100-85 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Williamson's game and Josh Hart's three-point game started the score in the last quarter and threw the Pelicans in 10 points. Kyle Korver responded with a triple before New Orleans scored six straight points to reach 103-96.

The Bucks scored seven consecutive points to take a 114-100 lead with 4:55 remaining to seal the victory.

Portland Trail Blazers 99-127 Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic had 29 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists, while Jamal Murray scored 20 on his return to the lineup after missing 10 games when host Denver Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 127-99.

Jerami Grant scored 17, Will Barton added 16 points and Malik Beasley scored 14 for the Nuggets, who have won all three meetings with Portland this season. Denver won for the third time in four games.

Damian Lillard had 21 points, his lowest production since January 9, and CJ McCollum had 20 for Portland. The Trail Blazers had their four-game winning streak broken.

Lillard, who had nine assists in the loss, arrived on Tuesday averaging 48.8 points and 10.2 assists in his previous six games, but Denver retained him. He threw 8 of 23 from the field and connected only one of his six three-point attempts. He had done 49 triples in the previous five games.

Gary Trent Jr added 11 points and Anfernee Simmons had 10 for Portland.

The Blazers led four at the beginning of the game and one at the end of the first quarter, but Denver took control at the 3:20 end of the period. Jokic connected two triples and Beasley turned a three-point play into a 15-5 run that finished the fourth with the Nuggets leading 37-28.

Denver then dominated the second and third quarter to take a great advantage. The advantage was 47-34 after Trent sank a tray, but that was as close as the Blazers were the rest of the way. Murray scored four consecutive points, Grant sank Lillard and then hit a triple, and Jokic had two free throws in a 17-4 race to close the period, giving the Nuggets a 64-38 lead at halftime.

McCollum tried to keep Portland in the game in the third, scoring 16 of the team's 36 points, but Denver maintained its lead. Barton hit three straight three-pointers to put the 78-47 with 8:18 remaining in the period, and Jokic's short shot gave Denver a 34-point lead.

The Blazers closed the third in an 18-10 race to reach 100-74, but never threatened in the fourth.

Charlotte Hornets 110-125 Houston Rockets

James Harden finished a rebound before a triple double of 40 points when the Houston Rockets erased a 15-point deficit to beat Charlotte Hornets visitors 125-110.

Harden was exceptional at all times, but especially in the final stretch, fueling a 12-3 run in the fourth quarter that allows Houston to secure control. Harden hit a triple, turned a float in the lane and fed Danuel House Jr for an alley transition on the road to 40 points and 12 assists to help Houston win despite the absence of Russell Westbrook (thumb) and Clint Capela (heel)

House added 22 points and nine rebounds, while PJ Tucker recorded 13 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals. After allowing 14 second-chance points in the first quarter, Houston delivered eight in the last three periods to mitigate a 53-41 rebound deficit.

Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier scored 20 each for the Hornets, who have lost four straight and 12 of their last 13 games. Bridges added a game of 15 rebounds. Malik Monk scored 19 from the bank for Charlotte, while Devonte & # 39; Graham produced 16 points and 10 assists.

There was no mystery behind the early success of the Hornets. Charlotte led by up to 13 points in the first quarter due to her skill in the crystal. The Hornets recorded a 20-9 rebound advantage in the period, grabbing seven offensive boards.

Houston progressively increased in the second by drilling six triples and scoring 12 of 12 on the free throw line. Harden had nine of those dirty shots when Houston rolled to a 40-point frame.

However, it was not until 1:59 remained in the second that the Rockets finally achieved their first leadership with Harden feeding House for a transition and a 59-58 lead. But Cody Martin scored five straight points and the Hornets regained a 63-62 lead in the intermission.

