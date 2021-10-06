LeBron James Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute For His Son Bronny – Hollywood Life

The Los Angeles Lakers star’s son is growing up, and LeBron celebrated his mini-me’s special day with a fatherly Instagram post!

Happy Birthday indeed! LeBron James’ oldest son Bronny is nearly an adult! The 36-year-old NBA star commemorated his oldest son’s 17th birthday with an Instagram post on Wednesday October 6, sharing photos of his oldest boy posing alongside him, along with his wife Savannah and younger son Bryce and daughter Zhuri. LeBron seemed totally shocked by how old his son is getting!

LeBron and Bronny look so much alike. In the photos, where the father-son duo posed by side-by-side LeBron rocked a white Nike jacket with a black Lakers baseball cap, while Bronny wore a black Palace hoodie and accessorized with a gold chain, prominently displayed. LeBron also shared some pictures from Bronny’s birthday celebration, where he enjoyed some cake and Korean barbecue.

The NBA player also wrote how “insane” it felt to watch his son grow up. He also gushed with pride all over his little boy. “Watching you grow into the young man you are today makes me so happy and proud! Love you kid! Keep going up above and beyond! I’m right here guiding and watching!” he wrote in the caption.

Even though LeBron is definitely kept busy between his basketball career and business deals (not to mention his budding acting career, which included a starring role in Space Jam 2), the NBA champion has shown that he’s definitely a family man, like when he posed with his six-year-old daughter at the Space Jam premiere. The whole family posed at an event for Space Jam, and they all look like a big, happy group! Even though he’s only a teenager, Bronny might also rival his dad in terms of height, as he was seen creeping up to nearly the same size as the basketball icon.

While he may be almost the same height as his dad, Bronny might be more interested in a game different than basketball. LeBron’s mini-me made his first ever appearance on the cover of Sports Illustrated in June, but it wasn’t for shooting hoops! Bronny was featured on the sports magazine for his involvement in the e-sports team FaZe Clan.