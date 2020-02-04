LeBron James chooses the No 2 All-Star t-shirt to honor Gianna Bryant | NBA News

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James had an option for the NBA All-Star Game later this month in Chicago.

He could choose to have his team use No. 24 to honor Kobe Bryant, who died on January 26 in a helicopter crash. Or he could choose to have his team use number 2 to honor Bryant's daughter, Gianna, a budding basketball star who died with his famous father.

James, who has a five-year-old daughter, quickly chose No. 2 to honor Gianna.

"I felt that these last three years were the happiest I've seen," James told reporters about his Lakers mentor and predecessor, Bryant. "I think we can all say that. It was the happiest thing I've ever seen, to be with his daughters, to be with his family."

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna represented in the Los Angeles Lakers game with the Dallas Mavericks in December 2019



"To see him in these last three years just being … you see & # 39; GirlDad & # 39 ;, the hashtag. I'm a dad girl. My brother here (Anthony Davis) is a dad girl."

James told reporters that he thought of his daughter, Zhuri, when he chose number 2.

Monday was another day of tributes to Kobe Bryant, who died with Gianna and seven other people in the accident in the hills of Calabasas, California.

The University of Connecticut women's basketball coach, Geno Auriemma, wore Bryant's Lakers jersey under his jacket and over his shirt and tie during his team's game against Oregon. The Huskies honored Gianna last week by placing a No. 2 shirt on their bench. Gianna had said she wanted to play one day at UConn.

















4:51



LeBron James honored Kobe Bryant, his family and the victims of the helicopter crash last Sunday when the Lakers returned to action at the Staples Center.



Also on Monday, the Lakers knocked down a large public monument to Bryant in front of the Staples Center on Monday. The team will store the donated items and can relocate the monument or donate it to the Bryant family, according to the family's wishes.

James said Bryant remains in the minds of the Lakers, who walked away on Saturday for a 129-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings after scoring 81 points in the first half.

"The fact that we scored 81 points … in the first 24 minutes, how strange that was, and then the combined points of both teams were 242, (like 24 for Kobe and 2 for Gianna), some weird things happened," James said.