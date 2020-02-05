LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo named NBA Players of the Month | NBA News

LeBron James has been named Western Conference Player of the month in January, while Giannis Antetokounmpo has taken the honor in the East.

Los Angeles Lakers forward James averaged 25.4 points (50.4. FG%), 8.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists and 1.4 steals, while leading the Lakers to a 10-4 record in January. In 13 games, the third NBA all-time top scorer scored 13 double-digit scoring outings, including 10 games with more than 20 points and five 30-point contests.

James recorded two-digit assists in eight games, including 19 assists that tied his career against the Orlando Magic, and finished the month with nine double doubles, including three double triples.

For the season, James is averaging 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 34.8 minutes per game while helping the Lakers achieve the best record in the Western Conference.















He was named Player of the Week for the Western Conference on January 5 and was named holder of a All-Star Game for a record in the NBA 16th time after leading all players in the vote for the fourth consecutive season.

The league leader in total assists, assists per game and two-digit assist games, James wins his 39th NBA monthly career prize and the first since March / April 2018. He becomes the first Lakers player in winning the prize from Kobe Bryant in February 2013

The forward of Milwaukee Bucks Antetokounmpo won his seventh prize for the Eastern Conference Player of the Month in the last eight months of the game, since last season.

While leading the Bucks to a record of 11-2 in the NBA in January, Antetokounmpo averaged 29.2 points (third in the Eastern Conference), 13.4 rebounds (second in the Eastern Conference) and 5.7 assists per game while shooting 54.7 percent from field.

















In 12 games last month, Antetokounmpo scored nine games with more than 20 points and more than 10 rebounds, including six with more than 30 points and more than 10 rebounds, and recorded its fourth triple-double of the season in a win over the Bulls on January 20.

In the season, Antetokounmpo is averaging his career highs in points (30.0, second in the NBA) and rebounds (13.1, fifth in the NBA) per game, plus 5.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks in 30.7 minutes per fight while shooting 55.1 per cent in general.

Antetokounmpo, the current Most Valuable Player in the NBA, is on his way to becoming the first player since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1972-73, and just the fourth player in history, with an average of 30.0 points, 13.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in a season.

Overall, this is the eighth time Antetokounmpo has earned the honors of the Player of the Month in his career.

Since the beginning of the 2018-19 season, Antetokounmpo has won the award in all but one month.

