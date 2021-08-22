Lebanon’s Hezbollah says Iranian fuel vessels heading to Lebanon

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

BEIRUT — The leader of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group, Hassan Nasrallah, said on Sunday that vessels carrying Iranian fuel will be heading to Lebanon soon followed by others to ease fuel shortages there.

Nasrallah insisted that the group was not trying to step in and replace the state by purchasing the fuel. The first vessel will be leaving Iran for Lebanon on Sunday, he said.

“We are not taking the place of the state, nor are we an alternative to companies that import fuel,” he said in a speech to supporters without elaborating on how the shipments would enter the country.