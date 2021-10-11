Lebanese firefighters put out fire at fuel facility

Article content BEIRUT — Firefighters put out a blaze that raged for several hours at a gasoline storage tank in southern Lebanon on Monday, the latest blow to a nation grappling with crippling economic and fuel crises. There were no reports of casualties in the fire at the Zahrani oil facility on the Mediterranean coast, which had sent a huge column of smoke into the sky. Energy minister Walid Fayad said the fire resulted from a “mistake” while gasoline was being transported from one storage tank to another, the National News Agency (NNA) reported.

"We must await the results of the investigation into the causes of the fire," he added. A security source and a witness said the blaze had been put out after a battle that lasted most of the morning. Fire trucks from Beirut some 45 km (30 miles) away were ordered to go and help, the NNA reported. The gasoline belonged to the army, the prime minister's office earlier quoted Fayad as saying earlier. The army had diverted traffic away from the facility in a sparsely-populated area, the security source said. Zahrani, around 8 km (5 miles) south of the city of Sidon, also houses one of Lebanon's main power stations. Lebanon has been hit by a string of calamities including the catastrophic chemicals explosion at Beirut port last year which killed more than 200 people and devastated swathes of the city.