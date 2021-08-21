Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content

BEIRUT — The Lebanese central bank will open a temporary account providing additional subsidies for fuel imports up to a maximum of $225 million until the end of September, senior Lebanese officials decided on Saturday, in a bid to ease the fuel crisis.

A statement issued after a meeting of officials including President Michel Aoun and central bank governor Riad Salameh said the ministry of energy would issue fuel prices.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Giles Elgood)