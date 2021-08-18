Leah Messer Snaps Daughter Adalynn, 8, On First Day of 3rd Grade – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

‘Teen Mom’ star Leah Messer snapped photos of her daughter Adalynn on her first day of 3rd grade, and the 8-year-old couldn’t look cuter!

It’s back to school time for Adalynn “Addie” Calvert! The 8-year-old daughter of Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer, 29, had her first day of 3rd grade on Aug. 18, and she posed outside the school for two cute photos taken by her famous mom. In the pics, which Leah shared to Instagram, Addie had on her backpack and looked so happy to be starting the new school year. See the photos below!

For her first day, Addie was dressed in her school uniform, which included a striped skirt, a headband and white shoes. She also had a protective face mask slipped on her chin as she posed with a big smile for the photo. Proud mom Leah captioned the sweet snapshots of her youngest child, “My girl’s first day of 3rd grade & she was so excited! 🥰☀️ @adalynncalvert.”

Under Leah’s post, fans expressed their disbelief at how much Addie has grown up. “She is so beautiful and so grown,” one fan commented, while another said, “Gah these kids grow so fast.” Addie also received some supportive messages on her first day of 3rd grade from many of her mom’s followers, including Teen Mom 2 co-star and bestie Kailyn Lowry. “Have a great day babe!!!!!” Kailyn said.

Leah is mom to three daughters: 11-year-old twins Aliannah and Aleeah and then Addie, her youngest. The MTV star shares her oldest two children with Cory Simms, while her ex Jeremy Calvert is the father of Addie. Leah began dating Jeremy in 2011, and the couple said their ‘I do’s’ the following year in April 2012. Many of their grievances were aired out on the reality show, with Jeremy working away from home being the main point of contention. Their marriage eventually ended during the sixth season of the series, with Jeremy filing the divorce papers.

While Leah and Jeremy continue to co-parent Addie, she’s made it clear that she has no plans to rekindle that relationship. “There’s absolutely no hope for me and Jeremy getting back together,” Leah told HollywoodLife in April. “I just focused on my business and at the end of the day, I just want to build something for my daughters at home.”