Leading South Korean telecom firm adopts blockchain for carbon ambitions By Cointelegraph

A major South Korean telecommunication company, KT (NYSE:) Corp, has outlined plans to create a fully electronic documentation service, utilizing blockchain technology to contribute to environmentally conscious ambitions.
The telecommunications firm currently provides around 90% of the nation’s fixed-line mobile networks, as well as a further 45% of broadband high-speed internet services.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.