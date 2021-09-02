Leading South Korean telecom firm adopts blockchain for carbon ambitions By Cointelegraph

A major South Korean telecommunication company, KT (NYSE:) Corp, has outlined plans to create a fully electronic documentation service, utilizing blockchain technology to contribute to environmentally conscious ambitions.

The telecommunications firm currently provides around 90% of the nation’s fixed-line mobile networks, as well as a further 45% of broadband high-speed internet services.