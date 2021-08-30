Leading Digital Gateway Provider Copper.co Integrates Elrond Network By CoinQuora

Speaking of digital assets issued on the Elrond blockchain, EGLD is the native, capped supply utility and settlement token for the Elrond Network. It is used for transactions, staking, DeFi products, and the issuance of tokenized assets and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Elrond Network, the internet-scale blockchain, announced that Copper.co has integrated its technology. According to the Elrond Network team, the partnership will let Copper provide custody services for the EGLD digital currency and assets issued on the Elrond blockchain.

