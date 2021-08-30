Leading Digital Gateway Provider Copper.co Integrates Elrond Network By CoinQuora

- Elrond Network teamed up with
- The partnership will let Copper provide custody services for the Elrond blockchain
Elrond Network teamed up with Copper, a leading digital gateway provider of the crypto asset space for institutional investors.
Elrond Network, the internet-scale blockchain, announced that Copper.co has integrated its technology. According to the Elrond Network team, the partnership will let Copper provide custody services for the EGLD digital currency and assets issued on the Elrond blockchain.
Speaking of digital assets issued on the Elrond blockchain, EGLD is the native, capped supply utility and settlement token for the Elrond Network. It is used for transactions, staking, DeFi products, and the issuance of tokenized assets and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
Copper, on the other…
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.